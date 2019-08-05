Venturino, Carmela (Gazzilli)

PITTSFORD/PALMYRA: On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Carmela (Cam) passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at the age of 91. Cam is survived by daughter Cynthia Gunther of Palmyra, NY; son Frank (Gail) Venturino, Jr. of Naples, FL; and son Stephen (Jodie) Venturino of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by several grandchildren—Eliscia Severin of Palmyra, NY; Andrew Gunther of Palmyra, NY; and Stephanie Venturino of Rochester, NY—and a great-grandson, Nolan Gunther of Palmyra, NY. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Virginia Parasiliti of Cary, NC, as well as several nieces and nephews. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, Cam grew up in the Utica area and met her lifelong love, Frank Venturino, shortly after his service in World War II. She worked in sales; he worked in the display department at Burger’s Department Store in Utica, NY. They were married on April 30, 1949. In 1991, Frank and Cam decided to build their dream home in Palmyra, NY. They enjoyed living close to their children and grandchildren. In the fall of 2015, Frank died at the age of 91. Since 2016, Cam has resided at the Highlands Living Center in Pittsford, NY. At the Highlands, she made friends, grew to love the staff members, and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: winning Bingo, singing songs with Chaplain Steve, playing cards, and enjoying family outings. Please join the family at 1PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the main entrance to Palmyra Cemetery, 272 Vienna St., Palmyra, NY, 14522; for a procession to the grave site where a prayer service will be offered and we lay Carmela to rest next to her husband Frank. A reception will follow the graveside service. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.