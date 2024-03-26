Ver Plank, Susan Y. "Young" 

MARION: Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2024, surrounded by her beloved family and loving husband Dale. Her family recently celebrated her 75th birthday together. Susan was born on Wednesday, March 16, 1949 to Howard and June "Robertson" Young in Rochester, New York. On Saturday, May 4, 1968 Susan married her high school sweetheart Dale Kenneth Ver Plank. They settled in their hometown of Marion, NY to raise their 3 children; Jacqueline of Marion, NY, Carolyn of Williamson, NY and Kathleen of Walworth, NY. Susan was a life-long stay at home mother to her children. She was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church in Palmyra, New York, where she served, with her husband, in various ministries.

Susan is predeceased by her father Howard; brothers, John and Steve; daughter Amy and grandson Jack. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years Dale; mother June Young; brothers Jeff (Reiko), Tim (Mary Ann) and Paul (Dawn); sister-in-law Teresita Young; children, Jackie (Steve) Brown, Carrie (Tim) Miller and Katie (David) Cialini; grandchildren, Zachary (Courtney), Jeffrey (Amanda), Amy (Marco), Jacob, Jordan (Fallon), Joshua, David and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Dean and Lucas; many other cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be offered to honor Susan on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 6PM at the Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 State Route 21, Palmyra, NY 14522. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 11AM at the Marion Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Drive, Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Susan may be directed to the Heritage Baptist Church. To leave a condolence, please visit the tribute wall of her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.