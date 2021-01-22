Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 22nd 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Verbridge, Gail Marie

by WayneTimes.com
January 22, 2021

04/20/1936 – 01/17/2021

WILLIAMSON: Gail Verbridge has joined a Choir of Heavenly Angels at the age 84. Gail was “picked” from a tree by her loving husband of 65 years, Gary Verbridge, as he passed by and together, they “grew” a beautiful family.  Gail is predeceased by her parents: Harold and Mildred Mason; son:  Bruce Verbridge; granddaughter: Morgan Elizabeth Verbridge;  sisters: Muriel Mason and Marilyn Strickland; brother:  James Mason. She is remembered with love by her adoring husband: Gary Verbridge; devoted children: Alan (Carol) Verbridge and Brenda Depta; daughter-in-law: Lisa Verbridge; grandchildren: Justin (Jackie Samz) and Mason (Mackenzie) Verbridge,  Jessica, Laura (Michael), and Amy (Kyle Robbins) Depta, Whitney (Andrew Studley) Verbridge and Katelyn (Geoff) Catlin;  great-grandchildren: Halle, Danica, Everly, Alana, John, Jake, Maeve, and Bruce; siblings: Joyce Mason, Jack Mason, Patricia (Albert) Griepsma; brother-in-law: Roy (Deborah) Verbridge; canine companion: “Rocky”; and extended family and friends by the truckload. Gail kept faithful records of G&G Farm for 52 years and was never without a song in her heart or a pint of ice cream in the freezer.  A private service will be held at the discretion of the family. A future gathering for others will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fletcher, Marian Louise (Johnson)

CLYDE: Marian Louise (Johnson) Fletcher passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, at Hill Haven in Webster. She was born in January 1929 to Edward and Leona (Phillips) Johnson of Sodus. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Daniel) Ciejek of MA and Roxanne (William) Harper of Clyde. […]

Read More
Barber, Emily L.

MARION: Entered into rest on January 21, 2021 at age 81. Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Grace Chambery. Emily was energized by people and loved to entertain.  She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Roger; adored […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square