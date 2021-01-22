Verbridge, Gail Marie

04/20/1936 – 01/17/2021

WILLIAMSON: Gail Verbridge has joined a Choir of Heavenly Angels at the age 84. Gail was “picked” from a tree by her loving husband of 65 years, Gary Verbridge, as he passed by and together, they “grew” a beautiful family. Gail is predeceased by her parents: Harold and Mildred Mason; son: Bruce Verbridge; granddaughter: Morgan Elizabeth Verbridge; sisters: Muriel Mason and Marilyn Strickland; brother: James Mason. She is remembered with love by her adoring husband: Gary Verbridge; devoted children: Alan (Carol) Verbridge and Brenda Depta; daughter-in-law: Lisa Verbridge; grandchildren: Justin (Jackie Samz) and Mason (Mackenzie) Verbridge, Jessica, Laura (Michael), and Amy (Kyle Robbins) Depta, Whitney (Andrew Studley) Verbridge and Katelyn (Geoff) Catlin; great-grandchildren: Halle, Danica, Everly, Alana, John, Jake, Maeve, and Bruce; siblings: Joyce Mason, Jack Mason, Patricia (Albert) Griepsma; brother-in-law: Roy (Deborah) Verbridge; canine companion: “Rocky”; and extended family and friends by the truckload. Gail kept faithful records of G&G Farm for 52 years and was never without a song in her heart or a pint of ice cream in the freezer. A private service will be held at the discretion of the family. A future gathering for others will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com