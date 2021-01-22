Verbridge, Gail Marie

WILLIAMSON: Gail Verbridge has joined a Choir of Heavenly Angels at the age 84. Gail was “picked” from a tree by her loving husband of 65 years, Gary Verbridge, as he passed by and together, they “grew” a beautiful family. Gail is predeceased by her parents: Harold and Mildred Mason; son: Bruce Verbridge; granddaughter: Morgan Elizabeth Verbridge; sisters: Muriel Mason and Marilyn Strickland; brother: James Mason. She is remembered with love by her adoring husband: Gary Verbridge; devoted children: Alan (Carol) Verbridge and Brenda Depta; daughter-in-law: Lisa Verbridge; grandchildren: Justin (Jackie Samz) and Mason (Mackenzie) Verbridge, Jessica, Laura (Michael), and Amy (Kyle Robbins) Depta, Whitney (Andrew Studley) Verbridge and Katelyn (Geoff) Catlin; great-grandchildren: Halle, Danica, Everly, Alana, John, Jake, Maeve, and Bruce; siblings: Joyce Mason, Jack Mason, Patricia (Albert) Griepsma; brother-in-law: Roy (Deborah) Verbridge; canine companion: “Rocky”; and extended family and friends by the truckload. Gail kept faithful records of G&G Farm for 52 years and was never without a song in her heart or a pint of ice cream in the freezer. A private service will be held at the discretion of the family. A future gathering for others will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
CLYDE: Marian Louise (Johnson) Fletcher passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, at Hill Haven in Webster. She was born in January 1929 to Edward and Leona (Phillips) Johnson of Sodus. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Daniel) Ciejek of MA and Roxanne (William) Harper of Clyde. […]
MARION: Entered into rest on January 21, 2021 at age 81. Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Grace Chambery. Emily was energized by people and loved to entertain. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Roger; adored […]