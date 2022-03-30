Verbridge, Gerald H. 

WILLIAMSON AND ROCHESTER: Died peacefully on Friday, March 25th at his new home at St. John’s Meadows in Brighton, New York.

Gerry was born in Williamson, New York, on May 12th, 1929, to Clarence and Gladys Kelly Verbridge. He attended Williamson Central School and Cornell University. During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps for two years.

Upon returning to Williamson, Gerry was employed by J.H. Verbridge & Son on the family farm. He served on various boards, including the Williamson School Board, local, state, and national apple-grower boards, the New York State Migrant Labor Board, the Finance Committee of the Reformed Church of America, Lake View Cemetery Board, and the K.M. Davies Storage Board.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Gladys, brother Lloyd, and sister Lucille.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, children Susan (Larry) Paulson and Tom (Jill) Verbridge, grandchildren Christina (Owen) Brumback, Danny (Paige) Paulson, Sam (Melissa) Verbridge, and Hannah Verbridge and great grandchildren, Savannah and Jonah Brumback, Elliot Paulson, Brielle Verbridge and Hazel and Warren Verbridge.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, June 19th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, where Gerry was a lifelong member. A reception will follow the service.

Contributions can be made to the Pultneyville Reformed Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com