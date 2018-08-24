Obituaries Verbridge, Joan B. Published 19 hours ago on August 23, 2018 By WayneTimes.com Share Tweet WILLIAMSON: After a full and love-filled life, Joan Verbridge passed on August 21 at the age of 93. Related Topics: Up Next Bruinix, Ernest P. Don't Miss Pitzeruse, Richard Anthony Advertisement Trending Locally Comments Latest News Chicoine David W. Lewis, Tammy Bruinix, Ernest P. Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: Omigosh #30 by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Column: Drama Kings by Dan Borrello Advertisement