Vercruysse, Nancy L.

WILLIAMSON:

Nancy was born on Friday, July 15, 1949 in Wellsville, NY and passed away peacefully Saturday, February 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents: Leslie and Leonette Gorton, brother: Roy E. Gorton, sister: Barbara A. Freeman; in laws: Charles and Jennie Vercruysse

Nancy was a committed member of the Friends of the Williamson Library, Williamson Seniors and KC Park Rec Center. She loved to relax at home, read and enjoyed watching the birds.

Nancy leaves behind her loving husband of 44 years, Dave C. Vercruysse; stepson: Jason C. (Faith) Vercruysse; dear sister: Jean Marie Bianco; sister in law: Peg Gorton; loving cousin: Susan Zanders; many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her many special family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) March 1, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Nancy can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com