Verkest, Sara DeSain

LYONS: Sara DeSain Verkest, age 96 of Lyons passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at the Wayne County Nursing Home surrounded by family.

Sara was born on July 24, 1929 in Lyons, the daughter of the late Louis and Margaret Ruffalo.

Sara was always very proud of her family. Sara is survived by children, Lynette (Joe) Pesarek of Palmyra, Jolene DeSain (Nancy) of Penfield, and Joseph (Micky) DeSain of Lyons; grandchildren David Pesarek, Brad (Laurel) Pesarek, Brandon DeSain (Clarissa), Joshua DeSain (Maddie); great-grand children Reese, Ashton, and Finn Pesarek.

She was predeceased by her parents; husbands Joseph DeSain and Raymond Verkest; brother Robert Valesente.

Sara was an aide at the Lyons Central High School Library. She worked over 20 years as the head cashier and assistant manager at J.J. Newberry’s. She was so well known for working at J.J. Newberry’s workers at the nursing home dubbed her Mrs. Newberry. She sang in the choir at St. Michael’s Church starting at the age of 9 years old. Sara loved to crochet, do crossword puzzles, and do word search puzzles. She enjoyed and spent many hours crocheting lap robes for donation through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Her favorite activity was line dancing at the Lyons Community Center with other senior friends. Her specialties were the electric slide and the macarena.

There will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass to be held at 11:30am Monday, October 20th at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lyons, NY. Burial to immediately follow at the Elmwood Cemetery on route 14 North Lyons, NY. Following the burial, friends and family will gather at Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannet Road Lyons, NY to share memories and give thanks for the blessing of having had Sara in our lives.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and love provided by the WCNH, especially the Nurses, CNA’s, and Activity Department which provide the daily care to family loved ones. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road Lyons, NY.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.