Verkey, Jon Charles

ARCADIA: Jon Charles Verkey “Chuck,” 66, of Arcadia, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

The family will greet friends from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY. Chuck’s memorial service will follow calling at 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY 14513.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in Chucks honor.

Chuck was born in Clifton Springs, NY, to John and Maybelle (Miller) Verkey on February 3, 1955. He spent his life in the area graduating from Newark High School in 1973. Chuck graduated from the New York State Trooper Academy in 1978, and he retired in 1998 after 20 years of service. Chuck continued his service to the community as the Town of Arcadia Code Enforcement Officer and a bus driver for Newark Central School District. Chuck was elected Arcadia Town Supervisor in November 2015, winning a second term in November 2019.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Christine; children Jeanne (John) Shipley of Phelps, Mandy (Bud) Hutt of Arcadia, Natalie (Joel) Smith of Webster, Danielle (Allen) Sargent of Farmington, Adam (Allison) Verkey of Arcadia and Mark (Melissa) Verkey of Florida; grandchildren John and Alexandra Shipley, Mackenzy and Hanna Peters, Zach Hutt, Jacqueline, Brooklyn, and Quinn Smith, Allen and Ashton Sargent, Ayden and Ava Verkey; aunt, Elizabeth Burcroff; many cousins.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents, John and Maybelle Verkey and stepmother, Rose Verkey.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com <http://www.watermanfuneralhome.com>.