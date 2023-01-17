Vermeulen, James

SODUS: Jim Vermeulen, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023. Jim was born February 14, 1948 to Jacob & Ruth (Rawden) Vermeulen in Sodus, NewYork. He is predeceased by his parents. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Vermeulen; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne & Andrea Vermeulen; his stepson, Michael and Liz Jopson; and many family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Jim was a loving, devoted husband to Carole for 37 years. He was born and raised in Sodus and lived there his entire life. In his career, Jim took great pride in being a truck driver for Wegmans for 20 years. He was a long-time member of the Alton Fire Department and a lifetime member of the First Reformed Church of Sodus. Jim had a great love of nature, the outdoors and his beloved pets. Camping was his favorite hobby.

Jim’s family expresses sincere gratitude to all of his care providers from Hospice Care and the Laurel House in recent months for their kindness and genuine caring.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First Reformed Church, 18 Maple Avenue in Sodus, NY. Burial will be private at the Baptist Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the First Reformed Church, 18 Maple Avenue Sodus, NY 14551 or Laurel House 224 Fair Street Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.