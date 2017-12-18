Vermeulen Roger A.

WILLIAMSON: Age 82: Passed away peacefully Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing. He is survived by his dear friend Barb Datthyn; children, Glenda (Barry) Suber, Marcy (Marc) Speary and Brian; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; siblings, Ronald (Bonnie), Richard (Theresa), Maryjane (David) VanHoover; and a host of other relatives and friends. Roger was pre-deceased by his brother, Charles (Ruth). Friends are invited to call Wednesday, December 20th from 1-6pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to the Veteran’s Outreach Center, 447 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620. Online condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com