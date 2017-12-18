Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Call Us: (315) 986-4300
Renew/Subscribe
HomeObituariesVermeulen Roger A.
Obituaries

Vermeulen Roger A.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

WILLIAMSON: Age 82: Passed away peacefully Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing. He is survived by his dear friend Barb Datthyn; children, Glenda (Barry) Suber, Marcy (Marc) Speary and Brian; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; siblings, Ronald (Bonnie), Richard (Theresa), Maryjane (David) VanHoover; and a host of other relatives and friends. Roger was pre-deceased by his brother, Charles (Ruth). Friends are invited to call Wednesday, December 20th from 1-6pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to the Veteran’s Outreach Center, 447 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620. Online condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com

Related Stories

Obituaries

Crane, Dorothy M.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WOLCOTT: Age 88. Passed away on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years, Fredrick, in 1996. She is survived by her children; Mary Lou (Robert) Lockwood, Sally (Dennis) Stowell, John (Laurie), Virginia (Chuck) San Angelo, Richard, Margaret (Jack) Sloan, Barbara, Robert (Jill), Paul (Jill Penta), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, siblings; Gordan (Barb) Youngman, Graydon (Molly) Youngman, Douglas (Joan) Youngman, Dallas (Delpha) Youngman, Gerald (Lois) Youngman, Sister-in-laws; Arlene and Mary Youngman, Flora Bell Crane, and a host of...
Obituaries

Zwickl, Andrew Sr.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
ONTARIO: Passed away with his family by his side on Friday, December 15, 2017 at the age of 92. Andrew was born on June 26, 1925, in Austria, to the late Andrew and Barbara “Arthaber” Zwickl and was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Pauline “Sipoecz” Zwickl. He is survived by his son Andrew (Laura) Zwickl, Jr.; grandsons Alexander and Curtis Zwickl; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Andrew emigrated to Canada from Austria in 1951 where he worked a number of jobs in Canada in both Northern Ontario...
Obituaries

Craw, David Allan

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WALWORTH: Passed away, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the age of 72. David was born on September 10, 1945 to the late George and Arlene “Witherton” Craw. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Arthur Craig. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty; daughters, Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker and Michele Marie Montante (Richard Silcox); granddaughter, Amanda Jean Fuchs (Matt Lester); grandsons, Michael, Jeremy and Anthony DeCausemaker; great granddaughter, Summer Brooke Lester; brother, Michael Craw; sister, Patricia Webster; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. David was very...
Obituaries

Loson, Alfred Emmanual

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NEWARK: Alfred “Al” Loson, 83, died Tuesday (December 12, 2017) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Al was born on January 7, 1934 in Lowville, New York, the son of late Floyd and Marie Hanno Loson. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1952 and married his wife Jane in 1953, then graduating from Utica Tech in 1954. Al was employed at P & C. Foods from 1954 till 1962 when he opened Loson’s Big M in Lyons. In 1975 till 1979 he owned The Big M in Newark and in...