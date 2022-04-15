Vermeulen, Ruth D. 

SODUS: Age 79, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at home with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Vermeulen was born on June 26th, 1942 in Rochester, NY to Roy and Alice M. (Jones) Rosington. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Vermeulen; and parents, Roy and Alice Rosington. She is survived by her children, Randy (Angela) Vermeulen and Tammy (Andrew) Snyder; grandchildren, Amanda (Toner) Interlichia, Haley Vermeulen, Bradly Toner and Cody Toner; great grandchildren, De’ji Anah and Luciana; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A private (family only) graveside service will be held in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to your local ambulance base or animal shelter.

