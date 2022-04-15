Vermeulen, Ruth D. 

SODUS: Age 79, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at home with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Vermeulen was born on June 26th, 1942 in Rochester, NY to Roy and Alice M. (Jones) Rosington. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Vermeulen; and parents, Roy and Alice Rosington. She is survived by her children, Randy (Angela) Vermeulen and Tammy (Andrew) Snyder; grandchildren, Amanda (Toner) Interlichia, Haley Vermeulen, Bradly Toner and Cody Toner; great grandchildren, De’ji Anah and Luciana; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
A private (family only) graveside service will be held in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to your local ambulance base or animal shelter. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
MACEDON: Passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a long illness. Marilyn was born on April 13, 1947 to the late Gladys Irene “Jackson” and James Monroe Doan. She is survived by her sons Peter J. (Elizabeth) Brown and James W. Byron, III; brother James (Betsy) Doan; grandchildren Brandon Brown and Ashley Perez; cousins, nieces, […]