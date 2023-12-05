Vernon, Jeanine K. 

LYONS: Jeanine K. Vernon, 63, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at South Lyons Cemetery.

Jeanine was born in Lyons, NY, on August 22, 1960 the daughter of the late Richard and Doris Bullock DeVay. For years, she was a C.N.A. at DeMay Living Center and Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Most recently she worked as an O.R. Tech at FF Thompson Hospital. In her spare time she loved walking beaches collecting sea glass and crackle glass.

She is survived by her partner Gary Boor; a son Brad Vernon; two grand sons Richard and Charles Vernon; a brother Brian (Katherine) DeVay; sisters Lynette (David Reed) Rice and Audrey (Frank) Cifarelli. She was predeceased by a sister Holly DeVay in 2007.

