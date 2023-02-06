VerPlank, Judith Ann

MARION/:PULTNEYVILLE: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Judith Ann VerPlank, beloved daughter of Edward and Mollie Schreiner, who passed away on February 4th, 2023 at Crest Manor in Perinton, NY from natural causes. She was born on September 10th, 1941 in Montclair, New Jersey and was 81 years old at the time of her death.

Judith was a graduate of the Nursing School at Hartwick College and had a successful career as an RN at Newark Wayne Hospital. She also worked as the nurse at Rotary Sunshine Camp, Camp Whitman, and substitute school nurse in Marion, NY. Her passion for helping others extended beyond her professional life, and she was involved in the Pultneyville Historical Society and volunteered at the Williamson Public Library. She spent many years as a Girl Scout leader and sang in the church choir.

Judith was an avid outdoors enthusiast and member of Rochester Ski Club, Huggers, and local hiking clubs. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, traveling, and collecting antiques. She will be remembered for her social charisma; she was fun-loving yet compassionate; organized yet adventurous; a natural leader who always put others first.

She is survived by her daughters Amy (Garlipp) Kruger & Jill (Garlipp) Bowden; grandchildren Andrew Kruger, Daniel Kruger & Miss Bowden; along with numerous other relatives & friends who were blessed to have known her in life.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the compassionate staff at Crest Manor for their kindness during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pultneyville Historical Society or Lollipop Farm in Judith’s memory.

As we mourn Judith’s passing we can take comfort in knowing that she is now happy and free - reunited with family members who have gone before her - leaving behind a lifetime of wonderful memories for those she has left behind