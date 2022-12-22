VerPlank, Patricia

PALMYRA: Patricia VerPlank passed peacefully at home with family by her side on December 21st, at age 85, after a brief battle with Vascular Dementia and Multiple Myeloma.

Patricia was predeceased by her loving parents, Nelson and Minnie West, her husband, Elmer VerPlank, her sister, Beverly Breen, and daughter, Sandy Hendrick. Patricia is survived by her brother, Robert West and her children, Lea Ann Sawyer (Guy Turner), Shirley Goodfriend, David VanderMolen, and Susan Curran and numerous grand children and great grandchildren.

Pat was a manager and kitchen designer at Santelli Lumber for many years. Upon her retirement, she decided to fulfill her dream of owning her own kitchen and bath design company, PVP Design. She was still designing until April 2022, at age 84!

Pat was the first female member of the Palmyra Macedon Rotary Club and one of the first in District 7120. She also became the first female president in 1993/94. Pat was the leader of the Group Study Exchange for many years, hosting groups from all over the world. She was always involved with the Wayne County Fair Booth, Canaltown Days, creating floats for the parades for Rotary, and hosting the annual Rotary change over picnic. Pat was also the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award from the Pal-Mac Rotary club as well as from the entire Rotary District 7120 for her service. She was also named Rotarian of the Year.

Pat loved her family more than anything else. She loved spending time with her family just talking, playing games with her grandchildren, gardening, and watching every Hallmark movie ever made. She was a very social woman that didn’t go anywhere without running into someone she new. She made friends wherever she went and loved everyone.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Tuesday, December 27 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will be at 11am on Friday, December 30 in East Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Embrace Your Sisters or Palmyra - Macedon Rotary Club.

