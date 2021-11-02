Verstraete, Larry Edward

WILLIAMSON: Born June 21, 1949, to Leon and Pauline “Notier” Verstraete of Sodus, NY, died October 30, 2021. Survived by beloved wife Sherry; sons Christopher (Michele) and Erik (Liz Pereira) Verstraete. Adored “Pa” to grandchildren Alexia, Olivia, Adrianna and Colton. Brother to Dawn (Robert) Auerhahn, Gail Benedict, William (Jennifer) Benedict, Wendy (Bradley) Miller and Diane (Gary) Daum.

Larry was in the 2nd graduating class of Alfred State College, Wellsville Campus and did his internship at Pitts Pontiac in Webster where he met Sherry over 52 years ago. He began his career as an automotive technician at Scutti Pontiac. In the late 1970’s Larry and his brother-in-law Bill formed Spring Knoll Farms partnership consisting primarily of apple orchards and raised chickens for laying houses in Western, NY. In 1980, Larry returned to Scutti Pontiac. In the mid 1980’s it became Patrick Pontiac where he was promoted to shop foreman and he worked until retiring on his birthday in 2019. Memories were made in the 25 summers spent at their WOTL cottage on Lake Ontario. He looked forward to the yearly Canadian vacation to Christie Lake hanging out with the Sodus crew. Larry had many interests which included gardening, shooting, fishing, camping, duck hunting trips to Maine, Texas, Arkansas, and the Chesapeake Bay; along with yearly deer hunting trips to Turbuck Lodge. Spending time with friends and family, especially his sons, sitting and having a beer made him happiest. Although he and Sherry traveled extensively, his only regret was they wouldn’t get to do all the things on their bucket list.

Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 2-5PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519; where a funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 1PM. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life, on Sunday, November 14, 2021 starting at noon at the Williamson Town Park, 3793 Eddy Road, Williamson, NY 14589. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Larry to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2388 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.