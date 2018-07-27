VerStraete, Marcia

NEWARK: Age 94 died Thursday (July 19, 2018) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Mrs. VerStraete was born in Rochester on March 18, 1924, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Shied Verderhem. She was a 1942 graduate of Phelps High School and is a communicant of St. Michael Church. In her younger years, Marcia had worked at the Foundry in Geneva and Bloomer Brothers in Newark. But most of her life she spent helping her husband Ed on their dairy farm. Marcia was a Charter Member and had been active with the Marbletown Fire Department. She was a 50 year member of the Newark Grange, a member of the Marbletown Home Bureau and a leader with the 4H. She is survived by her children, Diana Tormey of Newark, Susan House of Newark, Frederick VerStraete of Bulter, MO and JoAnn Stransky of San Rosa Beach, Fl; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; three siblings Robert Verderhem of Geneva, Arlene Murphy of Rochester, Shirley Caves of PA. and many nieces and nephews. Marcia was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2013; one son William in 2005; siblings Rose Adams, Carolyn Gawlik, Virginia Pesarek and Lillian Wilson. Burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Phelps. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Marbletown Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com