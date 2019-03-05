Connect with us
Verstraete, Ronald

WEBSTER:  Monday, March 4, 2019, age 78,  He leaves his wife, Bernice;  son, Eric Verstraete;  grandchildren, Allison and James Verstraete;  sister, Doris Swagler;  several nieces, nephews and cousins and many special friends.  Ron was the long-time owner of Verstraete Nursery in Webster. Calling hours  will be held Thursday, March 7, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. A Mass of Christian Burial  will be held on Friday at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster. Interment at Webster Union Cemetery.

