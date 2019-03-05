Verstraete, Ronald

WEBSTER: Monday, March 4, 2019, age 78, He leaves his wife, Bernice; son, Eric Verstraete; grandchildren, Allison and James Verstraete; sister, Doris Swagler; several nieces, nephews and cousins and many special friends. Ron was the long-time owner of Verstraete Nursery in Webster. Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 7, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster. Interment at Webster Union Cemetery.