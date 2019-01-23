Ververs, Pearl J.

AUBURN/PALMYRA: Pearl J. Ververs went home to join her beloved Lord on January 20, 2019 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her husband, Henry; (2015), daughter, Deborah Pluta; (2002) and an infant son. She was born in Palmyra, NY and attended school in Palmyra and Newark, NJ. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her love of camping, baking, and bird watching. We will all miss her greatly. Surviving are son, Douglas (Jane) Ververs, Auburn, NY; son-in-law Wesley Pluta, Rochester, NY; grandson, Dr James (Erica) Ververs, Winston-Salem, NC; and granddaughter, Kristin (Robert) Geroux; and great granddaughter, Avery, Brighton, NY; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family may call Saturday, Jan. 26 from 2PM till 4PM at the United Church of Marion, 3848 North Main Street, Marion where the Funeral will be at 4PM immediately following calling hours with Rev. Daniel Meyer officiating. Spring interment will be at the convenience of the family in the East Palmyra cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Pearl J. Ververs be made to The United Church of Marion, PO Box 52, Marion, NY 14505-0052; Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or Wild Wings at Mendon Ponds Park, 27 Pond Rd., Honeoye Falls, NY 14472. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com