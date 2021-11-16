Ververs, Sr., Ronald L.

NEWARK: Ronald L. Ververs Sr. passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, for Ron’s memorial service at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller Street, Newark, NY. All other services will remain private.

Ronald was born the son of the late Peter and Ruth (Kline) Ververs on April 24, 1937, in Patterson, New Jersey. Ronald was raised in the Patterson, New Jersey area, and after high school, Ron served his country as a combat engineer with the United States Army. Ronald worked as a machinist at Garlock in Palmyra, NY, until his retirement. Ron was an avid outdoorsmen. He enjoyed hunting and trapping and worked as a nuisance trapper in Florida for many years. Ron loved spending time with his children and their families. Ron leaves his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his children Ronald L. Ververs, Jr. of Florida, Ralph Ververs of Utah, Rhonda Wolf, Ruth Brugge of Florida, Thomas Sr. (Susan) Ververs of Florida, Deborah (Dave Schell) Ververs and Heather Ververs of Port Richey Florida; grandchildren Candy (Jim) DeMartinis, Brandy Ververs, Jaymie Spurling, Jennifer Ververs, Dwayne Ververs, Nicolas and Brittany Ververs, Gregg (Tammy) Wolf, Jessica Wolf, Joshua Brugge, Ashley (Jeremiah) Barnett, Thomas Jr. (Heather) Ververs, Alexander Ververs, Jason Steves, Chad Steves, Jacob Rodriguez; great-grandchildren Jimmy and Thomas DeMartinis, Caleb Laribee, Zoe Lerkins, Chole ververs, Javen Ververs, Zander Vause, Lindsay Spurling, Mara Spurling, RJ Spurling, Jack Spurling, Delia Patanella, Kennedy Wolf, Anthony Humby, Makavery Washburn, Lillian Washburn, Haleigh Ververs, Brendan Barnett, Chole Barnett;. great-great grandchildren, Isabella Laribee.

Ron was predeceased by his wife, Lillian W. Ververs; grandchildren Peter P. Ververs and Brian Steves; brother, Melvin Ververs; brother-in-law Ronald Wintjen; son-in-law, Lonnie Wolf.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by vising www.watermanfuneralhome.com