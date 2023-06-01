Vice, Juliana A.

PALMYRA: Juliana A. Vice, age 80, of Palmyra, NY, went to rest Friday evening, May 27, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in Rochester, NY to Dorothea "Dorothy" and Pasquale Cammarono, where she lived for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, step-father George Delevack of Daytona, FL; brother Arthur Cammarono; and son Shawn Rollins of Rochester, NY. Julie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard "Dick" Vice of Palmyra, NY; her daughter Fayne (Jeff) Winter of Sodus, NY; sons, Rick (Donna) Vice of Walworth, NY; David Vice of Ontario, NY, and JonPaul Vice of Hudsonville, MI; grandchildren Geofferey (Jennifer) Winter of Geneva, NY, Mitchell Winter of Clyde, NY , Shane Mott of Waterloo, NY, Carl (Christie) Vice from Cumming GA, Adam Vice of Eugene, OR, and Danny Vice of GA, Zachery Vice of Buffalo, NY, and Kristen Vice of Colorado Springs, CO; great-grandchildren Draven Winter of Clyde, NY, Kylie and Ava Vice from Cuming GA, and many extended family members who loved her.

Julie graduated from West High School in Rochester, NY in 1960 and successfully worked as a secretary from her time at Marine Midland in Rochester, NY to her last employment at the Pultneyville Reformed Church in Pultneyville, NY. Julie had such an affection for adventure and fun. She thoroughly enjoyed her ride in a B17 Bomber in Leesburg, FL. She enjoyed exploring Italy, and NYC, and enjoyed the time she went to California to visit Shawn. Julie loved line dancing, she always joined classes when she and Dick were wintering in Florida. Julie was an avid fan of Star Wars, one might say she was their #1 fan. Jane Seymour’s Medicine Woman was her absolute favorite show, she never missed an episode. Dick and Julie were members of the Lakeshore Model A club. She loved dressing up in period costume with Dick and riding around in their antique cars. Julie took joy in spending time with her family. Her grandchildren gave her special joy that only grandchildren can give. What Julie will most be remembered for was that she was always generous with her time and love, and it made her happy to make others happy.

Friends and Family are invited to visit at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street in Palmyra, NY on June 2, 2023, from 4-7 PM. Julie’s Funeral service will be offered on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:30AM at the Christ our Light Chapel, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Ave., Rochester, NY 14612. Please meet at the Lake Ave. gate at 11:15AM where a procession will be taken to the mausoleum. Entombment will follow at Christ our Light Mausoleum. Please visit the tribute wall of Julie’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, or light a candle.