Vickery, Barbara Gilbert Yost

Newark: Passed away at the Laurel House on November 22, 2021 at age 70. Predeceased by her husband: Robert Vickery; siblings: Rick Gilbert, Bevie Hotchkiss and Bonnie Bergfjord.

Barb retired from Western Region OTB after 25 plus years. She was known for keeping things in order and always lending a hand to everyone. Nobody was a stranger to her. After retirement, she found joy in caring for her own grandchildren so much that she became a foster grandparent at Lincoln and Perkins Schools.

Survived by her children: Melissa Alvarado (Robert Van Camp) and Barney (Tracey) Yost; grandchildren: Landon, Alayna, and Noland Alvarado, Kelsey (Dustin) Maslyn, and MacKenzee Donovan; great grandson: Jamison along with many others that referred to her as “Grandma Barb” or “Grandma Bunny;” siblings: Bette Jane Moses, Rob (Julie) Gilbert, and Betsy (Nick) Americo; many nieces and nephews that referred to her as “Titi, “ “Auntie Barb,” and “Aunt Barbie Doll.” There are far too many family members and friends (and friends who became family) to list them all; Barbie believed no one was any better than anyone else. She loved and accepted everyone for who they are. She enjoyed talking with everyone she met and couldn’t bear to say good bye; instead it was “later…”

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2pm – 4pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Barb’s graveside service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11am at Port Gibson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Barb can be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care: 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com