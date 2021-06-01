Victoria Marin Pulver (Petersen)

Sodus/Batavia: Victoria (Vicki) passed away May 30th, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Vicki was born June 3, 1965 in Sodus NY to Peter and Sandra Petersen. She is predeceased by her father Peter H. Petersen and her brother Peter D. Petersen. Survived by her mother Sandra Pattyson Petersen, significant other Al S. Baker, Son Steven J. (McKinley) Pulver Jr., Grandchildren LucyAnne and Eleanor Pulver, Brothers Patrick Petersen, Paul (Tara) Petersen and Vaughn Petersen. Nephew Vladimir and Nieces Macy and Meah.

Vicki was the third born of five Petersen children and the only girl. She was strong willed, independent, loving and nurturing. She had a successful career at Top’s Markets. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her young granddaughters. She also enjoyed kayaking, hiking, bird watching and was an avid reader. Vicki’s pets also held a special place in her heart. Vicki touched the hearts of all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday June 13th from 1-2pm with a service promptly at 2pm at Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HSNORTON.com