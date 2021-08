NEWARK: Paula Vigliarolo, age 79, died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at M M Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua,NY. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday , August 25, at 1 PM, at Newark Cemetery.

Paula was born on June 27,1942, to Domenic & Theresa Pontorero Vigliarolo. She was an office manager for a dentist office in NJ. She loved to play bingo, travel , & shop.

She is survived by sisters, Kathleen Vigliarolo, Theresa Volpe, Several nieces & nephew. Predeceased by her mother & father. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark