Vine, Jody Lee William

TEXAS: Passed away suddenly on January 1, 2019 at the age of 37. Survived by his father Hiram (Wendy) Vine, mother Kim Lowrey, children Aiden, Landon, Natalie and Abel. Sisters Jamie Vine (Jeff), Christina and Jessica Kerr, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jody was a resident of Texas, worked as a surveyor on the pipeline’s. He loved mud running trucks, travel and fun with his children. Family & friends are welcome to join in a celebration of Jody’s life on February 9th @ 2pm, First Baptist Church 1929 Ridge Rd Ontario NY. Reception following service in the churches fellowship hall.