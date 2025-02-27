What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Viola, Elizabeth “Betty” B.

February 27, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Elizabeth “Betty” B. Viola, Of Newark, N.Y. passed away peacefully on February 26, 2025, after a long and vibrant life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Viola, as well as her parents Frank and Mariana(Foti) Barberi, brothers John, Joe, Phillip, Dominic, and Nicholas, and her sisters Mary, Talina, Frances, Isabel, and Angela. She is survived by her dear brother Samuel Barberi and his wife Dorothy, her beloved son Paul Viola, and her granddaughter Jennifer Schutt (Justin Weeks). Betty’s love and kindness will live on in the hearts of her many nieces and nephews.

She especially adored her three great-grandsons, Spencer Shaw, Samuel Weeks, and Sullivan Weeks, who brought her endless joy. She will continue to watch over them and all who loved her.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 5, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct, Newark, NY. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 6, at 10:00 AM at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S Main St, Newark, NY. Family and friends are invited to join for a luncheon following the service at St. Michael’s.

In lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones may make donations in Betty’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Michael’s Church.

Betty’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed but forever remembered. 

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home. Visit www.legacy.com.

