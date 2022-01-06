Viola, Gloria Critelli

NEWARK: Gloria Critelli Viola, 90, went to be with our Lord peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. Gloria’s funeral services will be held at St. Michael’s Church, 401 South Main St, Newark, NY on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and burial will be in the North Main St. Cemetery, Newark.

Gloria was born on December 31, 1931 to Anthony and Teresa (Brindisi) Critelli at her home in Newark, NY. Gloria spent her entire life as a resident of Newark, graduating from Newark High School, Class of 1951. Gloria went on to meet and marry the love of her life, Thomas E. Viola, on May 16, 1953, a marriage that would last for over 60 wonderful years. Gloria loved to have her house full with parties and dinners for both family and friends. Gloria was a wonderful cook who took pride carrying on family traditions and recipes passed along to her. She enjoyed staying current on all things involving Newark, along with her favorite television shows, shopping trips, and cherishing conversations with friends and family along the way.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Teresa (Jim Salerno) Viola of Newark, son Thomas Viola Jr. of Texas, grandchildren Gregory (Andrea) Ide, Scott Ide, Abbey Viola, Thomas Viola III, three great grandchildren Madelyn, Jacob, and Amelia Ide, sisters-in-law Barbara DePillo of Geneva, Francis Curtis, Betty and Elizabeth Viola of Newark, special nephew Paul Viola and many other family and friends. Gloria was predeceased by her husband Thomas and parents Anthony and Teresa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Residence Council at the Wayne County Nursing Home, in memory of Gloria. Many thanks to the Wayne Country Nursing Home staff for their loving and compassionate care, Gloria made many friends during her time there.