Virts, Jill

NORTH ROSE: On 11/12/2020, with her husband and girls by her side, Jill Virts passed peacefully after a short, courageous journey with cancer. With her strong spiritual faith, Jill knew she was not on this journey alone. Without a doubt, she enjoyed a beautiful, fulfilled life surrounded by those who adored her. Jill was born on 12/15/1960 in Lyons, NY. She was pre-deceased by her father, Joseph DeAngelis, and niece, Gina DeAngelis. Jill is survived by her loving husband of 35 years and best friend, Mike, daughters Kristin (Sean Reisch) and Kayla (Tyler Kerr), mother, Patricia DeAngelis, sister, Kim (Doug) Jablonski, brother, Joe (Kathy) DeAngelis, several cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins, and beloved dog, Riley. Jill had a love for her family that was unmatched as she enjoyed being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. After graduating from North Rose-Wolcott in 1978, LeMoyne College in 1982, and Oswego State in 1984 with a Masters in School Psychology, Jill worked as a proud school psychologist at Red Creek Central School District for 30 years. Along with her assistant/therapy dog Riley, Jill lived out her passion for helping others. Throughout her career, she enjoyed implementing activities such as the SKIRT club and Operation Graduation, among many others. As owner of Lakeshore Wellness, she continued to share her passion for health and wellness with her community even after she retired. Jill was always game for new adventures whether it be sprint triathlons, traveling with her family, paddle boarding, kickboxing, kayaking, snowmobiling, jumping in any body of water (with or without permission), or dancing in the kitchen with her family. Jill was revered for her sparkle, joy, and compassion for others. A loving wife, mother, and devoted friend, she spent her life sharing her warmth and benevolence with others, and for that, she will leave a legacy. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jill by attending drive-through calling hours Saturday 11/21 from 10am-12pm and 1pm-4pm. If attending, meet at NRW High School parking lot. If desired, feel free to bring a written memory of Jill to leave with her family. A private ceremony will be held on Sunday 11/22. A recorded version will be available to view after 5pm on the North Rose United Methodist Church Facebook page (Facebook account not required). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jill Virts Memorial Scholarship Fund at Red Creek Central School District-C/O Jill Virts Memorial Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 190 Red Creek, NY 13143 or The North Rose Fire Department at 5070 North Huron Street North Rose, NY 14516 or The North Rose United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 369 North Rose, NY 14516. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com