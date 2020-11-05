Virts, Miriam Grace (Shipley)

NORTH ROSE: Miriam was born January 26, 1931, passed away peacefully on November 3rd at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Miriam was predeceased by her husband, Robert Virts and brother Olan Shipley. She is survived by her brother, Don (Shirley) Shipley and her four children, Pamela (Scott) Cooper, Barry (Sandy) Virts, Michael (Jill) Virts) and Kim (John) Borden. Miriam was so proud of her six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews as well. Miriam was born in Cumberland, MD. Her family moved to NY when she was 6 weeks of age. Miriam graduated from North Rose HS in 1948. She worked for the Wolcott and North Rose-Wolcott Central School District from 1968 until 1991 in a variety of professional capacities. She also volunteered for many years at the Rose Free Library. Miriam was a voracious reader who loved quilting, live theater and especially mowing the lawn. Miriam enjoyed travel, was very social and enjoyed time spent with her friends; but more than anything, she cherished spending time with her family. Miriam was always a cheerleader for her family’s endeavors, attending sporting events, plays and concerts, supporting and encouraging them all without fail. No calling hours are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held in a time of pleasant weather in 2021. Donations in Miriam’s memory can be made to the Rose Free Library. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.