Visconti, Mary T. 

CLYDE: Mary T. Visconti, 88, passed away after a brief illness on December 13, 2023, surrounded by family.

Maria Teresa (Storto) Visconti was born on October 29, 1935, in Castellino del Biferno, Italy. She, with her family, immigrated to the United States in November 1955 where they reunited with extended family in Clyde, NY. She married and raised two children, worked at several local manufacturing companies before retiring from John’s Restaurant in 2007, where she enjoyed engaging with patrons and friends. Mary took immense pleasure cooking and baking for family and friends and spending time with her beloved grandsons and family.

Mary is survived by her children, Rosa (James) Goebel and Tom Visconti, grandsons James Jr., Harrison, Thomas Goebel, and Thomas Visconti, her sisters, Florence (John) Celso, of Clyde, Nicolette Storto, of Italy, and treasured nieces and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Demetrio, parents Susanna and Valerio Storto, and sister, Louise Fratangelo.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10 am, at St. Joesph the Worker Parish/ St John's Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, with entombment immediately following at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Lifetime Care's Hospice program, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.