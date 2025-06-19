What are you looking for?

Visingard, Barbara Yvonne

June 19, 2025
MARION/NEWARK: Barbara Yvonne Visingard, 91, June 18, 2025. Friends may call Tuesday, June 24th, 11-1 PM at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct. Newark. Graveside service 1:45 PM Marion Cemetery. Memorials to New Life Assembly of God, 7608 Rt. 31 Lyons, 14489.

Barbara was born in Rochester, January 25, 1934, daughter of Walter & Gladys Klipp. She was a secretary for many years for Vern’s Machine Shop, in Marion. She attended New Life Assembly of God, in Lyons.

Survived by her husband; Donald Smith, Son; Alan (Nancy) Visingard, daughter; Deborah (Larry) Howard, grandchildren; Chris (Lori) Visingard, Daniel Visingard, and William Howard, great-grandchildren; Connor, Giuliana, Bailey, Mackenzie, Joey and G.G. Predeceased by first husband; Vern, son; John Visingard, and brother; Lawrence Klipp.

