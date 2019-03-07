Volpe, Earnest

NEWARK: Earnest Volpe age 82 died on Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, Rochester, NY. Ernie was born in Sharon PA., son of Gerald and Susie Santell Volpe, and was a lifetime resident of Newark. He graduated from Newark High School in 1956. He worked as a letter pressman at Vanderbrook Press, retiring in 1998, from Setter Printing. In his retirement Ernie was an avid Woodworker and gardener. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Newark. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard, and nephew Jerry. He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Thresa; Sons, Earnest (Carolyn) Volpe, of Skaneateles, NY, John Volpe of Newark, and daughter Lonnie (James) Hodgson of Newark, brother Russell, and sister Delores of Newark. No prior calling hours, funeral service and burial at the of the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com