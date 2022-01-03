Volz, Georgette A. “Ginger”

ONTARIO: Age 82, Passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Ginger is predeceased by her parents Myrtle and Ralph “Buddy” DeLorm; her husband, John Volz, Jr.

To say Ginger had a heart of gold is an understatement. She was the Matriarch of her family and everything she did revolved around her family. She was the strongest woman we knew and the first for any of us to call on when we needed help. Ginger was a business owner earlier in her life, one of her establishments being the Ye old Hotel in Sodus Point. She also took pride in the many years she worked at Xerox in Webster, so much she returned after retirement.

Ginger leaves behind her siblings, Hope Clark, Rodney (Pat) DeLorm, Peter DeLorm, Harvey DeLorm (Terrie); her children, Debbie Beiter (Bill), Jackie Blair, Kelly Volz, John Volz, Jr.; grandchildren, Corey Westfall, Danielle Salvato (John), Candice Vastakis (Bobby), Wade Blair (Skylar), Jessica Blair, Johnathan Volz (Brittany);Great Grandchildren, Kiera, Isaac, Zayne, Zayden, Zoey, Vassi, Vana and Zyen.

Calling hours were held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Her graveside service was held on Thursday, January 6 at Riverside Cemetery, Rochester.