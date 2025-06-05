Voorhees, Kimberley J.

August 31, 1958 ~ May 29, 2025 (age 66)

MARION: After a long battle with cancer, Kimberley passed away on May 29, 2025, at age 66. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Voorhees; parents, Marvin and Jean Scott; and her beloved puppy, Grace Ann.

Kimberley is survived by her sister, Kathy (Robert) Mogray; brother, Douglas (Tina) Scott; nephews, Michael Mogray and Ben Scott; uncle, Richard Scott; extended family and friends.

Kimberley found delight in the simple pleasures—a passion for Legos that inspired her creativity, an affinity for shopping that brought her joy, she savored delicious ice cream and embraced new experiences through her love of traveling.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kimberley may be made to Western Wayne Ambulance Inc.

A graveside service was held on June 6, 2025, at White Haven Memorial Park.

