Voorhees-Mason, Vivian

MARION/MACEDON: Entered into rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husbands, Donald Voorhees and Victor Mason; brother, Norton King; sister’s, Jane Hill, Leah Adams and Marlyn Thayer;. Survived by loving children, Nancy (Gerald) Frizelle, Kevin (Robin) Voorhees, Brenda Voorhees, Brian (Amy) Voorhees and Barry Voorhees; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Celeste Kelly; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vivian retired from Marion Central School after working in the food service for 30 years. She is a long time member of O.E.S Richardson Chapter Eastern Star #558 and thru the years held many offices, member of the United Church of Marion, she enjoyed volunteering at the Newark Hospital Gift Shop and at the Sodus Point Light House, she was a collector of many things with a fondness for lighthouses. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and became quite an expert at them, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service 11AM Saturday, September 26th at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N.Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where Masks and Social Distancing will be Required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Church of Marion, PO Box 52, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com