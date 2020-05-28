Obituaries
Wade, Carl W.
WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020 at age 73. Predeceased by his parents: Donald and Jean (Quinn) Wade; sister: Jane Herring. Carl was a graduate of Livonia Central School and RIT obtaining a degree in Physics. He worked for Xerox for many years and later became the proud owner of Kenyon Marine Repair. His meticulous work, reputation, and skilled employees aided in a successful business. He had a strong love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon; daughter: Kelly (Timothy Zimmerman) Wade; grandchildren: Zachary, Noah, Abigail, and Jackson; special niece: Sophia Herring; sister in law: Bonnie (Steve) Nellis and brother in law: Jerry (Marcie) Brooks; his dog from days gone by: Chester and cat companions: Ember and Bandit, best friend: Jon Klinkert; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. All services will be private. Donations in loving memory of Carl can be made to Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic Foundation, Attn: Ventilator Unit. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
