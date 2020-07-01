Obituaries
Wadeikis, Wanda Tinker
PENFIELD: Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Wanda was born on December 3, 1923 to the late Fred and Maude “Kendall” Tinker in Montour Falls, NY. Wanda was predeceased by her husband Walter in 2003. The two were married on November 2, 1945 and are survived by their children; Karen (David) Lorenzini, William Wadeikis, and Jeffery (Laurie) Wadeikis; grandchildren, Kathryn Lorenzini, Jonathan (Corenn) Lorenzini, Joseph (Kelly) Wadeikis; and Benjamin (Emma) Wadeikis; four great grandchildren, Henley, Emerson, Holden, and Charles), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Wanda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Penfield. When she and Walt were first married, she worked in the ship stores on the Naval Air Station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She enjoyed antiques, specifically old clocks, furniture, and glassware. Her husband was an owner of Port Gibson Equipment Company and Modern Chemical, where she helped out with bookkeeping and also as a receptionist. In later years she worked as a receptionist at Waldert Opticians. Primarily, Wanda was a homemaker and maintained the house that she and her husband built and she would retain throughout her entire life. There will be a private interment service with a larger gathering to be scheduled later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Wanda to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
