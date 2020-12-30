Wadsworth, Milton Andrew

FAIRPORT: Formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on December 17, 2020 at age 95. He was born in Depew, NY to Andrew and Gladys Wadsworth. Milton was also predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; son, James Wadsworth; brother, Phillip Wadsworth; sister, Eleanor Letts. Milton is survived by his wife, Hilda Wadsworth; daughters, Sarah Wadsworth and Carol Douglas; grandchildren, Heather Bryant and Peter Baugher; great grandchildren, Tyler, Kolton, Owen, and Izella; step-son, Patrick (Cathy) Murphy; sisters, Jane (Ron) DeCracker and Andrea (Henry) Felker; many nieces and nephews. Milton was born in Depew, NY, but was raised and lived in Wolcott, NY for most of his life. In 1970, Milton was a part of a committee to help start the Wolcott Ambulance. He was an active member of Meals on Wheels for 25 years and served on the board of directors. Milton was a member of Wolcott Rotary, Elks Club and was a lifelong member of Faith United Methodist Church. In 1985, Milton retired from Wegmans Egg Farm. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed sailing. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11 AM – 12:30 PM on Saturday (January 2) at Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, NY 14590, where Milton’s memorial service will be held at 12:30 PM. Milton will be laid to rest in Huron Evergreen Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Milton’s memory may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego St., Wolcott, NY 14590 or Wolcott Presbyterian Church. To leave Milton’s family an online condolence, please visit, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.