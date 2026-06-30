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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Wagner, Keith L.

June 30, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Lyons/Huron---Keith L. Wagner, 73, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

At a date to be named later a funeral service will be held at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home in Lyons.

Keith was born in Lyons, on October 18, 1952, the son of the late Wilson and Lorraine Miller Wagner. He was a graduate of Lyons High School, class of 1970. He retired from Parker Hannifin where he worked as a machinist. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge and a current member of the Wolcott American Legion. Bubba had a great sense of humor and just loved to engage telemarketers.

Mr. Wagner is survived by his wife Susan; a daughter Katie Lynn (Aaron) Dean; granddaughters Areyanna and Alonnah Carter; three brothers Alan (Kathi), David (Kris) and Bruce (Barbara) Wagner; a sister Rebecca (Gary) Bryant; brother and sister-in-law Rick and Julie Wunder; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents and his mother and father-in-law.

http://www.keysfuneralhomes.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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