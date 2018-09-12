Wagner, Laura J.

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 57. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen “Anderson” Lada. She was predeceased by her husband Keith Wagner. She is survived by her children, Chad Wagner, Lindsay (Bard Frederiksen) and Ra chel Wagner; grandchildren, Tyrion Frederiksen and Rowan Frederiksen; boyfriend, Archie Scott; siblings, Sharon (Jerry) Johnson, Carolyn (Gene) Kunzer, Brenda (Joe) Guarno, Steve Lada and Toni (Doug) Roemer; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There are so many ways to describe Laura. She was a selfless, caring, giving and kind person. She was a dedicated mom and “mia”; always putting her kids and grandchildren ahead of herself. Laura loved going to the casino with her longtime companion Archie Scott. Laura was a member of the Village Physical Therapy and Fitness of Gananda/Walworth. She was well liked by all of her peers at the facility. Laura regularly attended Cross Creek Church in Palmyra, NY where she enjoyed the music and could always count on Pastor David Prince to deliver a message that would always make her smile. The family would like to give a special thanks to her many friends in the Silver Sneakers program and yoga classes for all their continued support, love and prayers throughout her illness. In addition, a thank you to Leslie, Mary, Deborah and the entire staff of Lifetime Care Hospice for caring so kindly for Laura at the of her life. A special thank you to Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Gene for letting Laura stay at their home. The family was always welcome and they provided the best tender, loving, care. Finally, a thank you to J.J. Construction for their fund raising and all the special people who donated their time and money to honor our mother. Laura will be laid to rest with her husband Keith at the Macedon Village Cemetery in a private service. A celebration of Laura’s life will be offered on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 3PM at the West Walworth Fire Hall, 3870 West Walworth Road, Macedon, NY 14502. To light a candle, send a condolence, or upload a photo please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com.