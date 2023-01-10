Wagner, Richard  “Dick”

MACEDON: Aged 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Thompson Hospital, in Canandaigua, NY, following a brief illness. Mr. Wagner was predeceased by his brother Alton; wife Mary Wagner and son Keith Wagner. He is survived by brothers Robert (Marion) and Warren (Rose); son Jeff (Hiromi); grandchildren Jason (Dana), Lisa (John), Chad, Lindsay (Bard), Rachel (Logan) and Tyler; great-grandchildren Brandon, Josh, Kaitlyn, Viala, Tyrion and Rowan; extended family and friends.

Mr. Wagner worked in sales for most of his career. He enjoyed meeting people and entertaining them with colorful jokes. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and enjoyed tending the family property in Avoca, NY after retirement. He was a loving and generous father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 2-5 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2023 at Highland Cemetery in Avoca, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Memorials in memory of Dick may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.