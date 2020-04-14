Wagner, Robert (Bob) E. 

Lyons/Wolcott: Robert E. Wagner, 77, of Lyons, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Bob was born on June 5, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Edward and Evelyn (Shenot) Wagner. He is survived by the love of his life of almost 56 years, his wife, Rose Ann Wagner; three daughters Natalie (Dan) Yates of North Rose, NY, Traci (Dan) McKnight of Vilonia, AR, and Jennifer (Dave) Scharding of Mars, PA. He also left behind five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Marian Stack, of Pittsburgh, PA. Bob graduated from Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, PA in 1964 with a Bachelor’s degree in Horticulture. He was employed by Agway Inc. for 28 years and retired from AgChem in 2007. Bob was truly a family man and loved spending time with them. He was the rock and anchor for his Wagner women. Bob was a devoted member of the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763 for 52 years. His accomplishments as an Elk included Exalted Ruler, Secretary of the Lodge and the PER Association, PDDGER, and a highly respected Ritual Coach on both the State and National levels. The West Central District of Elks honored him by creating the annual Robert Wagner Ritual Award. Bob was also a volunteer firefighter for many years in Wolcott, NY. For over forty years, he created joy and countless memories portraying Santa Claus on Christmas morning. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763 to be announced at a later date. A private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons, NY