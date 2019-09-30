Wahl, Beverly J. 

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest with family by her side on September 27, 2019 at age 76. Predeceased by her parents: Walter and Marge DeVolder. Bev worked for the Sodus Pharmacy for many years. She loved nature including fishing and camping. She could be found working along side her husband and family members with any task at hand. Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gary; sons: Gary R. (Linda) and Jeff (Lisa) Wahl; grandchildren: April, Patrick, Christina, and Melissa Wahl and JC Barton; several great grandchildren; brothers: Raymond, Richard, and Bill DeVolder; sister in law: Kathy (David) Mayo; brothers in law: Gene (Betsy), Leon, and Kit (Diane) Wahl; many extended family members and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Friday) October 4, 2019 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A graveside service will be held (Saturday) October 5, 2019 at 10am at Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, NY. In lieu of flowers, family has requested to have donations be made to Pines of Peace: 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com