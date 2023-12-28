Wahl, Gary A. 

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 27, 2023 at age 81.

Predeceased by wife: Beverly; parents: Russell and Leona Johnson Wahl; brother: Kit Wahl.

Gary retired from the Village of Sodus after 30 plus years of dedicated service. He was a volunteer fireman for the Sodus Fire Department. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

Survived by his sons: Gary (Linda) and Jeffrey (Lisa) Wahl; grandchildren: April, Patrick and Melissa Wahl, Christina (Jake) Matt and JC Barton; several great grandchildren; sister: Kathy (David) Mayo; brothers: Gene (Betsy) and Leon Wahl; sister in law: Diane Wahl; brothers in law: Raymond and Bill DeVolder; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Friday) January 5, 2024 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Graveside service will be held on (Saturday) January 6, 2024 at 10am at Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sodus Fire Department.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomneny.com