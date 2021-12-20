Wahl, George C

WEST WALWORTH: Went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the age of 89. A gathering to honor George and celebrate his life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Highland Hospital – Palliative Care Unit, 1000 South Avenue, Rochester NY 14620

George was born on April 2,1932 in Rochester, NY the son of George E. and Adeline Priest Wahl. He served our country in the United States Army and received the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, the Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Medal and United Nations Service Medal. George had grown up in Fairport, NY and was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Pumpkin Hook. He and the former Patricia Granger were married on Oct. 4, 1952 in West Walworth, NY. George enjoyed fishing and taking rides with his beloved wife Patricia who preceded him in death.

George is survived by his daughter Jane (Steve) Laflin; son Gerald (Maryann) Wahl; several cousins and many special friends.

