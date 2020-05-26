Wahl, Kathryn Jane “Kathy” 

ONTARIO/SODUS: Age 67, passed away after a 2-year battle with cancer, at home with her family by her side on May 23, 2020. Kathy is predeceased by her parents Frederick and Barbara Pirwitz; sister in laws, Shirley Wahl and Linda Fuchs; close cousin, Sandy Wickman; and niece, Heidi Westfall. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Douglas L. Wahl; son, Patrick M. Wahl; daughter, Nicole (Jamy) Austin; sisters, Nancy Schmitz and Debra Jahn; brother, Eric (Candy) Pirwitz; sister in law, Diane (Mark) Lowley; brother in laws, Larry (Leslie) Wahl and Ed Fuchs; close cousin, Steve Wickman; grandchildren, Tylor (Katlyn) Wahl, Daniel (Emma) Wahl, Andrew (Kayla) Wahl, Lorrainne (Nick) Benjamin, Heidi (Micah Pare) Wahl, Trenton Bryan, Ethan Austin, Matthew Phillips, Blaine Austin, Savanna Austin; great grandchildren, Finley and Pauline Wahl, Lilly Wahl, Brandon Benjamin, Carson and Axel Pare; several nieces, nephews, cousins, bonus kids and bonus grandkids. Kathy was a loving wife, mom, sister, cousin and the best mam’ma to all. Mam’ma loved all her kids. Kathy loved her flowers and birds, reading romance novels, puzzle books, crafting and watching Sci Fi, HGTV, food network and black and white shows. She will be missed by many but never far from our hearts. There will be no public services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.