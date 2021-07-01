Walker, Betty Murrell “Meagher”

ROCHESTER, NY: Passed away at the age of 97 on June 26th at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was predeceased by husbands, Alexander Murrell and William Walker; son Ted Murrell; daughter Peggy (Jim) Walker; brothers William (Lynn) Meagher, Robert (Jane) Meagher and Frank (Cheryl) Meagher. She is survived by her brother Richard Meagher; daughter, Jean (Richard) Johnson, sons, Glenn (Sue) Murrell, Gary (Judy) Murrell, and stepson Robert (Karen) Walker. Also survived by grandsons Sean (Michele) Murrell, David (Lea) Johnson, Adam (Jen) Murrell, Casey (Amber) Johnson, Robert (Jen) Murrell, Damian Bostwick, Jake Murrell, Mark (Kelly) Murrell and Nate Walker. Granddaughters Amy Murrell, and Kate (Jake) Hensler. Also survived by 21 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Betty worked at Delco and Our Bakery. She resided in Walworth for many years and took care of her children and grandchildren. Betty enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles and word searches. Mostly she loved spending time with family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 10-11AM with a service to follow at 11AM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment to follow at Walworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Betty may be directed to the Western Wayne Ambulance, 2178 Church Street, Walworth, NY 14568.