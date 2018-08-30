Walker, Dr. A. John

ROCHESTER: Died on Sun., Aug. 26, 2018 at the age of 80. Alvah John Walker was born on March 7, 1938 in Canandaigua, NY the son of Alvah and Ruth Inkley Walker. He was a 1956 graduate of Marion High School. Following graduation from the Eastman School of Music, Dr. Walker taught music in Spencerport. From there he moved to Charlestown, MD where he taught at Washington College. John came back to the Rochester area and Finger Lakes Community Collegewhere he helped develop the music department and taught from 1973 to 2002. John is survived by his sister Janet (Gene) Walker Hermenet; brother D. Gordon (Jacqueline) Walker and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A graveside service will be held at 5pm on Wed., Sept. 5 at the Palmyra Cemetery (Please meet at the main gate, 272 Vienna St.). A celebration of his life will be held at Flaherty’s Restaurant, 113 Rt. 31, Macedon following the service. All are welcome to attend. Donations in his honor may be made to the Dr. A. John Walker Scholarship Fund. Online: https//giveflcc.edu or by mail to FLCC foundation, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com