PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the age of 83. Private graveside service will be held in the spring/summer. Midge was born on December 29,1937 in Wayland,NY the daughter of Kenneth and Francis Walker. She is survived by her brother Bob Walker of Florida, niece Krista (John) Walker-Smolnik, nephew Clint Walker, great niece Mackenzie Smolnik of Fairport. Midge was a 20+ year member of Unit#120 Palmyra American Legion Auxiliary and a past member of the Wayne County Auxiliary. Midge was a long time building manager at Kings Court Apartments and loved Palmyra.