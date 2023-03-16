Walker, Stephen Robert

NEWARK: Stephen R. Walker, 74, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital after a long illness

The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Stephen’s memorial service will beheld at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill Street, Marion, New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Care Net of Wayne County, 1141 E. Union St. #9201, Newark, NY 14513, East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522, or Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill Street, Marion, NY 14505.

Stephen was born the son of Robert and Grace (Bentley) Walker on Sunday, August 1, 1948, in Wayland, NY. He grew up in the Canandaigua area attending Canandaigua Academy. Stephen served his country with the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1971. Stephen was an avid outdoorsman enjoying shooting sports like skeet, trap, and hunting. Stephen loved traveling with his wife, wintering in Florida, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Stephen will be remembered by his wife, Gail (Follette) Walker; children David (Penny) Elliott, Jennifer (Timothy) Shiuh and Amy (Chris) Calabrese; grandchildren Carly, Casey, Madison, Allison, Isabella and Tyler; his mother, Grace Walker; mother of his children, Linda Walker; siblings; Roland (Lois) Walker, Robert (Marla) Walker, Karen (Dan) Clark, Marc Walker, David Walker, Robyn (Rich) Crowley and Arnold Walker; and several nieces and nephews.

Stephen was predeceased by his granddaughter, Olivia; and his father, Robert F. Walker.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com