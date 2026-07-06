Wallace, Donald Fish

November 27, 1940 - June 29, 2026

Palmyra: Predeceased by his beloved wife Sarah, sister, Nancy Bouwens. Don is survived by sons Scott (Stephanie) and Craig (Jill), daughter Lisa (Kelly), grandchildren Dean (Taylor), Cassandra (Brandon) George, Payton, and Madeline; great-grandchildren, Ruthie and Elwood; loving nephews, nieces, and former wife and good friend Karen.

Don was a man of great faith who treasured his family and the many close friendships formed throughout his life.

As a young man, Don fell in love with farming. While still in high school, he leased land, purchased his own equipment, and grew and sold crops. After attending Cornell University, Don joined the Army, serving his country with great pride. Afterward, he worked at Rochester Telephone, and opened Wallace’s Paint Shoppe in Palmyra.

Don was an active member of his church and community, serving as part of Palmyra’s Chamber of Commerce, Village Planning Board, Canal Town Days, Zoning Committee, and was the Youth Group Leader at the Baptist Church.

His career eventually moved into the advertising world and after retiring, he and his wife Sarah followed their dream of mission work by moving to live and serve at the High Braes Christian Retreat Ministry. A skilled carpenter, Don was known for his incredible craftsmanship in projects great and small.

Don was a devoted father and grandfather who loved doing anything with his family: working with his sons, cheering them on at sporting events, and attending his grandchildren’s milestone events. He found immense joy working alongside his grandson Dean in their mowing business, deepening their already close bond.

Above all, Don had profound faith, treasured time spent with family, and was an amazing storyteller with a remarkable memory. Don’s legacy is one of love, faith, and unwavering commitment to family, community and his country. His spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A Bible verse Don enjoyed was 1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is love.

A prayer service and burial will be held at the cemetery in Marion, NY, 1 Cemetery Lane (off Main St) on Wednesday, July 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd. Ontario, NY 14519, the extraordinary comfort care facility where Don spent his final weeks.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com